Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,913 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in EQT by 40.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

