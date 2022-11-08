Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,809 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

