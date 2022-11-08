Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,673 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,565,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Canon stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

