Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,173 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $80,407,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

