Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,844,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,866,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,911,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.