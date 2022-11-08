Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

