Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Genpact

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,713 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,269 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

