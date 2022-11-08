Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,076,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,847,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,980,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

