Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Y. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $96,879,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,253 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $80,414,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $30,251,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Stock Performance

About Alleghany

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $843.74 and its 200 day moving average is $838.24. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.