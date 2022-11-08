Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,115 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

