Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,262 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

