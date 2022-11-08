Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 323,975 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $26.72.

