Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,364 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

