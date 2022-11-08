Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 953 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 101.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 28.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

