Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,336,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $7,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter.

VOX opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $145.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

