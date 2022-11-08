Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Equinix by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Equinix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $584.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

