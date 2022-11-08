Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 36.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $847,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,609,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.