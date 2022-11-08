European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Down 3.6 %

EWCZ stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 59.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.