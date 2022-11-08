European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.
European Wax Center Stock Down 3.6 %
EWCZ stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.