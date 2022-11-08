Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of FPI opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $754.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

