Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

FATE opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

