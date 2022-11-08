Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.