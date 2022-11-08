Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $67.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

