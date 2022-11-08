Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

