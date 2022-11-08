Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

