Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

SNOW opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.