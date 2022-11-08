Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 102 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

