Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coty were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Coty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182,831 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

