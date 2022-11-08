Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.