Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 366,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

