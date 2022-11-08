Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 392 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cognex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

