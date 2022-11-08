First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.