First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

FSLR opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

