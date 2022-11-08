First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,625 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.