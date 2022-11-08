Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFP opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.