Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,809 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 254.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 45.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

