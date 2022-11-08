Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

