GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

About GoPro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.