GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 692,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

