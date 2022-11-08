Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $111.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.