Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Cowen

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

