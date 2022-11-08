Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.5 %

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.