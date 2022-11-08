Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.