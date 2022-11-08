Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CEO Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.38.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
