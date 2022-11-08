Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CEO Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

