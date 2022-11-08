Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $209,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.