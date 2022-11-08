Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

