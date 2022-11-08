Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,621.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 412,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

RYE stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

