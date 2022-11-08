Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $276.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.28. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

