iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

