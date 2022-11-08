Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $50.11 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

