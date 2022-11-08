Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.30. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 106.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

